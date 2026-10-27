Jodeghat Remembers The man who fought for Jal, jungle and Zameen

ADILABAD: Jodeghat remembered tribal leader Komaram Bheem, who fought for Jal, Jungle and Zameen (water, forest and land), on his 86th death anniversary on Sunday. Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and SC/ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar paid tributes by garlanding his statue.

Adluri said the government was prioritising Adivasi welfare and agency area development, promising better roads, bridges and drinking water facilities. Funds would be allocated in the upcoming budget, he added.

The government was reviewing orders related to tribal communities and would strengthen Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and seek a permanent solution for podu land cultivators. An officials’ committee would visit Maharashtra’s border areas to study tribal welfare schemes and Forest Department policies, with suitable measures considered for Telangana, Adluri said.

Seethakka described Komaram Bheem, who fought for Jal, Jungle, Zameen (water, forest and land), as a symbol of Adivasi self-respect. She said around 8,000 Indiramma houses had been sanctioned for Asifabad district, while Rs 5 crore was allocated for tourism and Rs 180 crore for roads. Steps were also being taken to improve housing, drinking water, electricity, she added.