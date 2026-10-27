Justice league | Contempt notice to CS over non-clearance of bills

The Telangana High Court has issued a notice to Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and four other senior officials in a contempt case alleging wilful disobedience of its earlier order in a matter concerning a petitioner, Sadu Raghu. Justice Surepalli Nanda passed the order in the contempt case, filed under Sections 10 to 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, alleging deliberate violation of the court’s order dated July 29, 2026, directing the government to clear the pending bills submitted by Raghu for supplying fish seeds. After hearing the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel, DL Pandu, the court directed all five respondents to appear either personally or through an advocate and explain their stand.
HC orders criminal action against suspended advocate
The Telangana High Court has directed its Registry to file a criminal complaint against advocate A Ushi Reddy for allegedly continuing to practise despite being suspended from practice by the Bar Council of Telangana. The court also ordered the initiation of contempt proceedings against him for interfering with the administration of justice. Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka passed the orders while dismissing a writ petition filed by Nageshwar Rao, Nagi Reddy and others challenging the erection of high-tension transmission towers on agricultural land in Bayannagudem village in Rangareddy district.
By TG Naidu