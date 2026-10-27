Justice league | Contempt notice to CS over non-clearance of bills

The Telangana High Court has issued a notice to Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and four other senior officials in a contempt case alleging wilful disobedience of its earlier order in a matter concerning a petitioner, Sadu Raghu. Justice Surepalli Nanda passed the order in the contempt case, filed under Sections 10 to 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, alleging deliberate violation of the court’s order dated July 29, 2026, directing the government to clear the pending bills submitted by Raghu for supplying fish seeds. After hearing the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel, DL Pandu, the court directed all five respondents to appear either personally or through an advocate and explain their stand.