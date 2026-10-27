KTR, Harish spreading false info on Godavari waters: Congress

HYDERABAD: Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday accused the BRS of mismanaging water resources during its rule, blaming the pink party’s “failures” for the present crisis.

He also criticised BRS working president KT Rama Rao and its deputy floor leader in the Assembly T Harish Rao for “spreading misinformation” about Godavari waters.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here, Kiran Kumar said that the water level at Kaleshwaram must reach 93.5 metres for water to be lifted. “But the current water level is only 89 metres, leaving a shortfall of 4.5 metres,” he said, while adding that similar constraints are being witnessed in lifting water from the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, making water availability a major concern.

“The previous government’s decisions and failures are the reasons behind the difficulties Telangana is currently facing in managing its water resources,” he said.

Pointing out that the BRS regime had agreed to a share of 299 tmc water from the Krishna river, he questioned the party’s current criticism of water-related issues.