Maharashtra agrees to study Tummidihatti height proposal

HYDERABAD: Maharashtra and Telangana have agreed to form a committee headed by the principal secretaries of their irrigation departments to study the proposed height of the Tummidihatti barrage on the Pranahita river, water availability and submergence implications.

The decision followed a meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai on Monday.

Fadnavis responded positively to Telangana’s request for cooperation to increase the barrage height and said Maharashtra would conduct an independent study to assess the proposal. The committee will examine the proposed height, water availability, land likely to be submerged in Maharashtra, affected agricultural areas, compensation requirements and other technical aspects.

Fadnavis said officials from both states would discuss any objections Telangana might have to Maharashtra’s findings and estimates. Expert opinions would also be sought if necessary, with further decisions based on technical assessments and facts.

He suggested that officials and technical experts from both states work together to establish a clear timeline and roadmap for further discussions and necessary action. Subsequent meetings, technical consultations and the way forward would be worked out by the officials and experts of the two states.

The Maharashtra chief minister emphasised that several technical, environmental and administrative steps would have to be completed before a final decision could be reached.

Fadnavis said that if the project did not adversely affect Maharashtra or its people, his government would have no hesitation in supporting Telangana in meeting its water requirements, keeping the larger national interest in mind.

He said both states should approach the issue in a spirit of friendship, brotherhood and good neighbourly relations. He also referred to Maharashtra’s experience in resolving several interstate issues through mutual discussions and cooperation with neighbouring states.

Fadnavis said the Central Water Commission (CWC) would continue its technical examinations and studies within its jurisdiction.