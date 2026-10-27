Man held for hoax bomb threats to 800 airports, including RGIA

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old Chennai-based software engineer was arrested for allegedly sending hoax bomb threat emails to major airports across the country, including the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

According to Shamshabad ACP V Sreekanth Goud, the accused, Sharath Subramaniam, was arrested in Chennai and brought to Hyderabad by RGIA police under a prisoner transit (PT) warrant.

The ACP said Sharath had allegedly sent 45 fake bomb threat emails to RGIA alone and was suspected of targeting around 800 airports nationwide. He repeatedly sent the threats in 2025 and 2026, triggering security alerts at airports.

According to the ACP, the accused was allegedly distressed and acted out of personal animosity towards DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu after watching videos critical of the government. Sharath allegedly admitted to sending the emails to create trouble for the leaders by making it appear that they were responsible for the bomb threats, the ACP said.

Further investigation is under way.