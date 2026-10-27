Odisha relaxes coal transportation timings for Genco

HYDERABAD: The district collector of Angul in Odisha has agreed to relax the timings for coal transportation, permitting the movement of coal between 11 pm and 5 am for a six-hour window. The move is expected to improve coal dispatches from the Naini mine and help Genco meet its supply targets.

Genco has been transporting coal from the Naini mine to Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) since August 2026. However, the targeted transportation volume could not be achieved as the local administration had permitted the movement of coal by road from the mine to the railway siding only between midnight and 4 am.

To address the issue, S Harish, Chairman and Managing Director of Genco, and B Nagya, Director (Coal and Logistics), met the Angul collector. They explained the need to transport the targeted quantity of coal to meet the requirements of Genco’s thermal power stations.

TRANSCO bags award

Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TG Transco) has received the award for the “Lowest Transmission Losses” in the Southern Region for FY 2025-26 at the Power Line TransTech India Utility Awards 2026, held in Delhi.