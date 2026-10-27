Odisha relaxes coal transportation timings for Genco

HYDERABAD: The district collector of Angul in Odisha has agreed to relax the timings for coal transportation, permitting the movement of coal between 11 pm and 5 am for a six-hour window. The move is expected to improve coal dispatches from the Naini mine and help Genco meet its supply targets.
Genco has been transporting coal from the Naini mine to Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) since August 2026. However, the targeted transportation volume could not be achieved as the local administration had permitted the movement of coal by road from the mine to the railway siding only between midnight and 4 am.
To address the issue, S Harish, Chairman and Managing Director of Genco, and B Nagya, Director (Coal and Logistics), met the Angul collector. They explained the need to transport the targeted quantity of coal to meet the requirements of Genco’s thermal power stations.
TRANSCO bags award
Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TG Transco) has received the award for the “Lowest Transmission Losses” in the Southern Region for FY 2025-26 at the Power Line TransTech India Utility Awards 2026, held in Delhi.
TG Transco recorded transmission losses of 2.20% in FY 2025-26, compared with 2.19% in FY 2024-25 and 2.30% in FY 2023-24. This marks the second consecutive financial year that the corporation has received the award.
G Sampath Kumar, Director (Grid and Transmission Management), received the award on behalf of the corporation.
Telangana recorded an all-time high peak power demand of 20,018 MW on October 16, 2026. Since its formation in 2014, TG Transco has more than doubled its network capacity and continues to expand and strengthen the transmission system to meet rising demand.
The ongoing works include the construction of new substations and transmission lines, augmentation of existing capacity, bus bifurcation, and measures to improve voltage and reactive power management in coordination with the distribution companies (Discoms).