Regularise services of employees or face music: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed strong displeasure over the delay in implementing its 2019 order directing authorities to consider regularising employees’ services from the date they completed five years of service.

Justice T Madhavi Devi granted officials a final four-week extension to file a compliance report, warning that they would have to appear personally if they failed to comply.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed in 2021 by SK Yakub and 11 other Tribal Welfare department employees in Warangal district seeking regularisation after five years of service.

During the hearing, Finance department Special Secretary Sikta Patnaik appeared via video conference, while Tribal Welfare Commissioner Santosh appeared in person. They sought six more weeks to comply.

Questioning the delay, the court noted that authorities had failed to implement the order even after approaching the Supreme Court, where they did not obtain relief.

The Tribal Welfare department said it had written to the Finance department on October 23 regarding implementation. However, the Finance department said the file had not reached it.

Unconvinced by the explanation, the court granted four weeks as a final opportunity to submit the compliance report.