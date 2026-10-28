365 mandals in Telangana declared drought-hit.

HYDERABAD: The state government on Tuesday declared 365 mandals in 31 districts drought-affected for Kharif-2026 and directed district collectors to initiate relief measures. Of these, 111 mandals were classified as severely drought-affected and 254 as moderately drought-affected.

Nalgonda and Sangareddy (28 mandals each), Suryapet (23), Vikarabad and Adilabad (20 each), Nizamabad and Rangareddy (18 each), Yadadri and Khammam (17 each) and Bhadradri-Kothagudem (16) were among the worst-affected districts.

According to GO 3, issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, the notification will remain valid for six months unless withdrawn earlier.

District collectors, along with the directors of Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry and the Civil Supplies Corporation, have been directed to initiate relief measures, maintain registers of beneficiaries and expenditure, and submit regular progress reports to the Revenue (Disaster Management) department.

Mandals not included in the notification will continue to be monitored by the State Drought Monitoring Cell and may be added through a supplementary notification if conditions warrant, the GO said.

Relief measures will include input subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer, augmentation of drinking water supplies, fodder arrangements and cattle camps where required, and employment generation under VB-G RAM G.