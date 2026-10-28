BRS, BJP in no position to challenge Congress in next elections: TPCC chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Expressing confidence that the Congress will retain power in the state, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has set a target of 100 Assembly seats for the party in the next elections.

Speaking informally to the media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he claimed that neither the BRS nor the BJP was in a position to challenge the Congress. The TPCC chief said all major issues would be resolved by November, after which the party would focus on the elections.

Mahesh Goud said beneficiaries of fine rice, Indiramma Housing and free electricity schemes, along with those who had gained employment opportunities, would support the Congress. “Every person who has benefited from fine rice and Indiramma houses will vote for us,” he said.

The TPCC chief pointed out that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had given the party leaders a free hand to work and claimed that the level of coordination within the Congress was unmatched by any other party in the country.

Mahesh Goud said he had considered KCR an intellectual but alleged that his government had borrowed money without proper planning or foresight.

Slamming former minister T Harish Rao over his remarks on the El Nino, he accused the former of speaking irresponsibly. He pointed out that El Nino was affecting the entire country and questioned the manner in which the issue was being discussed politically.

Mahesh Goud also said there was no immediate possibility of the BJP coming to power in Telangana.