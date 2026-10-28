For drought-hit farmers in Telangana, a crop change is easier said than sown

HYDERABAD: With El Nino conditions looming and the government urging farmers to move away from paddy, cultivators are worried about the risks of growing alternative crops. Monkey and wild pig menace, erratic power supply, labour shortages and uncertain markets are among their main concerns.

P Siddulu, a farmer from Enabavi village in Lingala Ghanpur mandal of Jangaon district, the state’s first designated organic village, says farmers cannot abandon paddy completely.

Paddy straw, used as cattle feed, cost up to 200 per bundle last season and could become more expensive this year. “Fields which should have had green grass have all dried up,” he says, adding that the government may have to buy grass and supply it to farmers to save their cattle.

Monkeys and labour shortages pose further challenges to crop diversification. Siddulu says the village is considering organic vegetable cultivation, partly because farmers have struggled to navigate fertiliser apps and rising fertiliser prices are pushing them towards organic methods.

K Shekhar Reddy, a farmer from Arutla village in Rangareddy district, who owns 11 acres, has yet to decide which crop to grow. Wild pigs and peacocks threaten crops, while his previous experience with alternative crops has been discouraging. He lost Rs 40,000 invested in two acres of cotton after the crop wilted and also incurred losses growing vegetables and chillies last season.