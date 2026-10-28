Inter students in Telangana to get eggs three days a week.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) has directed government junior colleges across the state to serve boiled eggs to first- and second-year students three days a week under the Amma Adarsha Pathashala Committees (AAPCs).

In proceedings issued on Monday, Director of Intermediate Education Abhilasha Abhinav instructed principals of all government junior colleges in the state to make arrangements for procuring, boiling, transporting and serving eggs on alternate days in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The department has fixed the cost of each egg at Rs 6.70, inclusive of procurement, boiling, transportation and serving charges. Payments will be made based on the number of eggs supplied and served, subject to verification by the respective college principals.

Principals have been asked to coordinate with the AAPCs to ensure transparent procurement and engage local women and self-help group members for the supply and distribution of eggs.

They must also maintain records of student attendance, the number of eggs served and other relevant details. Monthly bills, duly verified by the principals, must be submitted to the respective District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs).

The department has directed DIEOs to monitor the implementation of the scheme and ensure that payments are backed by the prescribed records and limited to actual, verified supplies.