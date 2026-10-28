Justice League | Telangana HC stays notice from passport office to KTR

The Telangana High Court has ordered status quo on proceedings that could lead to the impounding of BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s passport. Justice EV Venugopal, hearing Rama Rao’s plea challenging a September 28 show-cause notice and subsequent proceedings dated October 13, 2026, issued in connection with a criminal case pending before the ACB trial court. The judge issued notices to the Union government, the Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, and the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Justice Venugopal questioned the ACB on why it had informed the passport authority about the case after a chargesheet had been filed. The court also asked whether the bureau had sought passport impounding before the trial court.

Counsel for the ACB sought time to obtain instructions. The Deputy Solicitor General submitted that the notice was appealable under the Passport Act and that no order to impound the passport had been passed. The court directed the ACB to clarify whether it had informed the passport authority about the pending case.