Man, wife die by suicide after killing daughter in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old hotel cook, his wife and their two-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in KPHB Colony on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide and murder, police said.
The victims were identified as Gopinath, his wife Samantha and their daughter Snigdha. The family hailed from West Bengal.
According to preliminary information, Gopinath killed the child before he and his wife died by suicide by hanging. Police said suicide notes had reportedly been found, but they did not establish the reason behind the deaths.
Police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Techie found dead in Durgam Cheruvu
In a case of suspected suicide, a 25-year-old software engineer was found dead in the Durgam Cheruvu on Tuesday. Madhapur police suspect he ended his life by jumping into the lake from the cable bridge.
As per the complaint, the victim, Edubilli Rajesh had visited a friend at his place in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, on Tuesday before going to Durgam Cheruvu with his friends.
When he went missing, his friends searched for him but could not find him. Suspecting that he might have entered the lake, rescue teams launched a search and recovered his body.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)