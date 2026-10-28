Man, wife die by suicide after killing daughter in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old hotel cook, his wife and their two-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in KPHB Colony on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide and murder, police said.

The victims were identified as Gopinath, his wife Samantha and their daughter Snigdha. The family hailed from West Bengal.

According to preliminary information, Gopinath killed the child before he and his wife died by suicide by hanging. Police said suicide notes had reportedly been found, but they did not establish the reason behind the deaths.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.