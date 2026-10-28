Old paddy prices touch record Rs 5,000 per quintal in Telangana's Warangal

WARANGAL: Unprecedented demand from private traders for fine-quality paddy has pushed prices to a record Rs 5,000 per quintal in the erstwhile Warangal district, up from Rs 4,000 for one-year-old produce.

Traders are offering prices well above the prevailing market rate and are even willing to buy freshly harvested paddy with moisture content of up to 20%, despite the government procurement limit of 14%.

The unusual demand comes amid a shortfall in paddy cultivation attributed to the El Nino effect. Traders are buying and storing the produce in anticipation of demand in the next season, driving up prices of the fine variety.

The Minimum Support Price for paddy from the current season is at Rs 2,400 per quintal, with a bonus of Rs 500 from the Telangana government taking the total to Rs 2,900.

Private traders, however, are offering around Rs 3,700 per quintal for fine-variety paddy, including produce that would not meet the government’s moisture requirements.

While government procurement centres accept paddy with moisture content of up to 14%, private traders are purchasing produce with moisture levels of up to 20%.