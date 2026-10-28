Telangana: Basara police stop elderly couple from suicide attempt

ADILABAD: Basara police on Tuesday foiled a suicide attempt by an elderly couple hailing from Vittalapur village in Chinakodur mandal in Siddipet district.

According to police, Satyanarayana Chary (85) and his wife Govindamma (80) travelled to Basara and checked into a room at the TTD guest house with an intention to end their lives as they did not want to be a burden on their daughter.

The couple are said to be depending on their daughter for their monthly expenses and the arrangement is said to have caused unrest in her household.

Their daughter lives in Siddipet, while her husband works in Bengaluru.

After finding her parents missing, their daughter approached the Siddipet police, who alerted their counterparts in Adilabad district.

Acting on the instructions of Adilabad Superintendent of Police Janaki Sharmila, Basara sub-inspector and his team visited the couple’s room. They reportedly found a bottle of poison in their bag.

The police later handed over the couple to their daughter, who arrived in Basara.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)