Telangana BJP questions non-execution of NGT directives on dumpyard

HYDERABAD: Expressing solidarity with the “Chalo Jawaharnagar Maha Padayatra” undertaken by BJP MP Eatala Rajendar, party’s state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday said that people are facing severe hardship due to the Jawaharnagar landfill and demanded its immediate relocation.

He made these remarks while participating in the padayatra near the Lakshminarayana Lake in Edulabad, Ghatkesar mandal. He sought a permanent solution keeping in mind the health and well-being of future generations.

Ramchander recalled that when Kompalli Mohan Reddy previously filed a case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), clear directives were issued not only to relocate the dumpyard but also to carry out scientific capping. “What happened to that capping process and why are regulations not being implemented?” he asked.

The BJP leader expressed concern over the prevailing “miserable” conditions in areas like Cheryala and Edulabad, where pollution and foul odour make it “impossible for people to live even for a minute”. He also said that groundwater has become toxic, creating a pathetic situation where fish from the Edulabad Lake are no longer purchased by anyone due to water contamination.

He stated that the impact of this pollution is spreading not just locally, but all the way to Jubilee Hills, Tarnaka, and Osmania University.