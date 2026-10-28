Telangana BJP questions non-execution of NGT directives on dumpyard

HYDERABAD: Expressing solidarity with the “Chalo Jawaharnagar Maha Padayatra” undertaken by BJP MP Eatala Rajendar, party’s state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday said that people are facing severe hardship due to the Jawaharnagar landfill and demanded its immediate relocation.
He made these remarks while participating in the padayatra near the Lakshminarayana Lake in Edulabad, Ghatkesar mandal. He sought a permanent solution keeping in mind the health and well-being of future generations.
Ramchander recalled that when Kompalli Mohan Reddy previously filed a case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), clear directives were issued not only to relocate the dumpyard but also to carry out scientific capping. “What happened to that capping process and why are regulations not being implemented?” he asked.
The BJP leader expressed concern over the prevailing “miserable” conditions in areas like Cheryala and Edulabad, where pollution and foul odour make it “impossible for people to live even for a minute”. He also said that groundwater has become toxic, creating a pathetic situation where fish from the Edulabad Lake are no longer purchased by anyone due to water contamination.
He stated that the impact of this pollution is spreading not just locally, but all the way to Jubilee Hills, Tarnaka, and Osmania University.
Ramchander clarified that this struggle has transformed into a mass movement as Eatala Rajendar’s appeal to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has fallen on deaf ears. He warned that this righteous public struggle will continue until the Jawaharnagar dumpyard is completely closed and permanently relocated.
Revanth abandoned people who elected him, says Eatala
Rajendar, meanwhile, alleged that Revanth Reddy had abandoned the people who had elected him as an MP in the past.
“The problem can be resolved by investing Rs 3,000 crore. Residents of Jawaharnagar have been fighting against the dumpyard after forming a Joint Action Committee (JAC). The Supreme Court has even imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in connection with the dumpyard and directed that the prescribed rules and regulations be followed. As an MP, Revanth Reddy had filed cases concerning this issue before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court,” he said.
The MP further stated that he had met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and requested him to find a solution to the problem.
On the possibilities available in handling waste, the MP said, “Technology is now available to manufacture bitumen for road construction using plastic. Organic manure needed for agricultural fields can be produced from wet waste. Electricity can be generated from dry waste. Technology is available to transform the yard into a zero-waste facility.”
He rued that Edulabad, which once had lush green fields, has now become a death trap, with people dying of cancer and suffering from chronic respiratory diseases.
BJP to attend all-party meeting on El Nino
Hyderabad: A BJP delegation will attend an all-party meeting on the El Nino impact convened by the state government on Wednesday. The meeting will be organised at the state Secretariat. In a press statement, the BJP demanded that the government declare drought-hit mandals without any further delay. It also sought proper compensation for the losses suffered by the farming community. The delegation will comprise BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and MLC Malkam Komaraiah, the party said.