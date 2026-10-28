Telangana CM directs officials to include climate change as special sub-theme at Global Summit

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to include ‘climate change’ as a special sub-theme during the Invest Telangana - Global Summit 2026, to be held at Bharat Future City from December 7 to 9.

He instructed the officials to organise a dedicated seminar on climate change and invite meteorological experts, academics from various universities and specialists working in related fields to the event.

According to sources, the seminar will provide a platform for focused discussions on global climate change, challenges arising from the impact of El Nino, and the measures and policies being adopted by different countries to address them.

Key areas of focus will include deficient rainfall, water scarcity, the agricultural crisis, rising temperatures, electricity demand, environmental protection and the development of strategies aligned with changing climatic conditions. The seminar will also provide an opportunity to showcase Telangana’s proactive measures to deal with the impact of El Nino on an international platform.

Revanth Reddy, according to sources, suggested studying successful policies, modern technological solutions and international experiences to identify effective approaches for addressing climate-related challenges.

The Global Summit will also focus on attracting investments and it will prioritise environment-friendly industries, green energy and sustainable development.