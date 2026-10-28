Telangana CM directs officials to include climate change as special sub-theme at Global Summit

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to include ‘climate change’ as a special sub-theme during the Invest Telangana - Global Summit 2026, to be held at Bharat Future City from December 7 to 9.
He instructed the officials to organise a dedicated seminar on climate change and invite meteorological experts, academics from various universities and specialists working in related fields to the event.
According to sources, the seminar will provide a platform for focused discussions on global climate change, challenges arising from the impact of El Nino, and the measures and policies being adopted by different countries to address them.
Key areas of focus will include deficient rainfall, water scarcity, the agricultural crisis, rising temperatures, electricity demand, environmental protection and the development of strategies aligned with changing climatic conditions. The seminar will also provide an opportunity to showcase Telangana’s proactive measures to deal with the impact of El Nino on an international platform.
Revanth Reddy, according to sources, suggested studying successful policies, modern technological solutions and international experiences to identify effective approaches for addressing climate-related challenges.
The Global Summit will also focus on attracting investments and it will prioritise environment-friendly industries, green energy and sustainable development.
The Summit will also serve as a platform for Raksha Expo 2026, exhibitions covering aerospace, defence, space technology, artificial intelligence and startups, the unveiling of industrial policies and investment partnership agreements.
A curtain-raiser event for Raksha Expo has already been held in Hyderabad. The state government is undertaking a special outreach initiative to invite national and international industrial organisations to invest in Telangana.
Over 550 companies to participate in Summit
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju said that the state government is inviting more than 550 leading domestic and international companies to participate in the Global Summit.
During a review meeting, he said that the state government is organising the Global Summit on a prestigious scale with the objective of positioning Telangana as a leading global investment destination, attracting major investments, accelerating industrial development and generating employment opportunities for the youth.
He also revealed that a promotional event on the Global Summit will be held in Delhi on October 29.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend this curtain-raiser event. Several ambassadors, heads of leading companies, prominent industrialists and others from different sectors have also been invited to the programme,” he said.
The event would serve as an important platform to showcase Telangana’s investment potential, strengthen engagement with international investors and industry leaders and build momentum for the upcoming Global Summit.
The chief secretary, meanwhile, said that the main summit venue at Future City is being divided into 25 sectors to facilitate the systematic organisation of plenary sessions, seminars, discussions, agreement-signing ceremonies, exhibitions and displays by participating companies and institutions.
Cultural programmes reflecting Telangana’s rich culture, traditions and artistic heritage would be organised as part of the summit, he added.