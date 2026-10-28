Telangana Junior Doctors Association resumes agitation over deficiencies at OMC.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Tuesday resumed its agitation, alleging that the government had failed to address infrastructure deficiencies, shortages of essential medical facilities and inadequate healthcare resources at the college and its affiliated hospitals.

The association said the deficiencies were affecting patient care and the clinical training of resident doctors.

The agitation was resumed after the government and higher authorities failed to address the concerns within the stipulated time, despite assurances given during the first phase of the protest on October 12 and 13, the association said.

According to a statement issued by T-JUDA, the authorities had assured the junior doctors that steps would be taken to resolve their concerns within 10 days. However, the doctors waited for 14 days to give the government additional time to act. Despite the extended deadline, the major deficiencies remained largely unaddressed, it alleged.

The protesting doctors said the lack of adequate infrastructure, essential medical equipment, medicines and other healthcare resources was affecting the delivery of quality healthcare to patients. It was also compromising the academic training, clinical learning and working conditions of resident doctors, they added.

Clarifying that the agitation was not intended to inconvenience patients or provoke a confrontation with the authorities, the association said its objective was to draw attention to persistent deficiencies that required urgent intervention.

T-JUDA reiterated its willingness to engage in constructive dialogue to achieve an early and sustainable resolution. It urged the authorities to prioritise patient welfare, the dignity of resident doctors and the strengthening of public healthcare institutions.