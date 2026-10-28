TPJMA seeks withdrawal of fines on pvt junior colleges.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Private Junior Colleges Management Association (TPJMA) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of fines imposed on private junior colleges, alleging that penalties ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for the 2026-27 academic year have placed a severe financial burden on college managements.

The issue came to the fore after officials of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) reportedly found that some colleges had submitted fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

In a statement on Tuesday, TPJMA president Gouri Satheesh said private junior colleges had been making significant contributions to intermediate education in Telangana despite facing several challenges. Each college provides direct employment to around 25 to 30 people, besides supporting many others indirectly, he said.

Satheesh sought clarification from TGBIE on whether the fines had been imposed in accordance with the decisions and regulations discussed at a meeting held on November 11, 2022, attended by the then education minister.