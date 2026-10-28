Under Congress rule, bills cleared only if people die, alleges BRS leader Harish

SIDDIPET: A day after Jadcherla Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike over the non-release of funds for his constituency development, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that the present government clears bills only if people die.

“Under the Congress rule, bills are cleared only if people die. I’m not saying this. The Congress MLA himself admitted this,” he said.

Speaking at a statewide meeting of ration dealers in Gajwel, he said: “Contractors are undergoing severe mental agony as bills for works they carried out are not being cleared.

When Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy himself says he is ready to die for bills, and Ration Dealers Association president Naikoti Raju says he is ready to sacrifice his life to solve their problems, one can easily understand how bad the situation is under the Congress rule.”

The Siddipet MLA also pointed out that before the elections, the Congress had promised to give an honorarium of Rs 5,000 to ration shop dealers and increase their commission, but after coming to power, they completely ignored them.

Harish alleged that because of the wrong decisions taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the State Civil Supplies Corporation has sunk into debts of Rs 1 lakh crore.

He also claimed that normal rice worth Rs 600 crore has been rotting in godowns and shops for over 16 months. “The chief minister has money to build a new camp office with Rs 100 crore, for football shows and beauty pageants.

But don’t you have money to pay a monthly honorarium of Rs 10 crore to 17,200 dealers?” he asked, while alleging that Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy was not even giving appointments to them to discuss their issues.