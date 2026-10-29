CM Revanth Reddy makes treated water use mandatory for non-potable purposes

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed civic bodies within Greater Hyderabad to make the use of treated water for non-potable purposes mandatory and include it in building permissions.

He instructed officials to supply treated water for landscaping at government offices, including the Secretariat and CMO camp office, road cleaning along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), public parks and data centres.

At a review of sewage treatment plants (STPs), the chief minister directed officials to enforce treated water supply from November 1. He called for the use of AI technology in STP operations, appointment of a special officer to monitor water quality and integration of all STPs with the command and control centre.

Revanth also directed the Railways and Metro Rail to use treated water for non-drinking purposes.

He called for awareness campaigns, a toll-free number for enquiries and requests, and tracking of treated water tankers. HYDRAA was authorised to monitor STPs.

With power demand rising, he asked officials to explore solar power for STPs and involve private agencies in setting them up.

The Water Board briefed the chief minister on drinking water availability. He directed officials to plan for future demand, prevent shortages and continuously monitor freshwater supplies.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, CMO Secretary Manik Raj, Director of School Education Naveen Nicholas, Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner Srujana, Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy, TGSPDCL Managing Director Jitesh V Patil, Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Ravi and Information and Public Relations Department Special Commissioner Mukunda Reddy attended the meeting.