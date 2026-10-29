Congress MLCs barred from making defamatory remarks against KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Civil Court has restrained MLCs Balmoor Venkat and Addanki Dayakar from making false allegations against BRS working president KT Rama Rao. The court issued interim orders during the hearing of a Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed by Rama Rao, making it clear that further allegations concerning the issues raised in the suit should not be made against him.

In his suit, Rama Rao challenged allegations relating to drug consumption, attempts to portray him as a drug addict, claims suggesting that he promotes drug culture, and allegations concerning his personal relationships with women, film personalities and other prominent individuals. He contended that the dissemination of such allegations through videos, interviews and news reports without proper verification had damaged his reputation.

Senior advocate P Vishwajanani, appearing on behalf of Rama Rao, presented arguments before the court on Wednesday. After hearing the arguments, the court issued interim orders in the matter.

The court also directed the concerned media organisations to remove previously published videos and news reports containing the disputed allegations. The court further directed that such content relating to the issues raised in the suit should not be published in the future.

Complaint against KTR

Meanwhile, Balmoor Venkat’s wife Induja, who is also the state general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar against Rama Rao and the social media handles allegedly supporting or acting on his behalf.

Induja requested the police to investigate the role of Rama Rao and identify the persons operating, supporting or coordinating the said social media accounts.