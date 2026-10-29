Heavy rain likely in four eastern Telangana districts till Oct 29

HYDERABAD: Rains and overcast skies kept Hyderabad and neighbouring districts cool on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures hovering between 19°C and 20°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, intense downpours and gusty winds in four eastern Telangana districts till October 29 under the influence of Arnab cyclone system.

Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahbubabad are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while Warangal, Peddapalli, Mancherial and Karimnagar may experience moderate rain with isolated heavy spells.

Hyderabad and western districts, including Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad, are likely to receive light, isolated showers as the weather system moves away from the coast.

Minimum temperatures have dipped across the region, with Medak recording the lowest at 18.8°C, followed by Patancheru at 19.2°C, according to the IMD. Daytime temperatures remained between 31°C and 32°C, offering relief from the warmer conditions earlier this month.

Unsettled weather is likely to continue in parts of Telangana through October 29, with eastern districts expected to receive the heaviest rainfall. Hyderabad is likely to experience relatively mild weather, with breezy conditions and occasional showers.