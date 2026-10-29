IIT-Hyderabad startup showcases homegrown tech to PM Modi

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI: WiSig Networks, an IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup, showcased indigenous 5G and emerging 6G technologies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Modi visited the startup’s stall at Bharat Mandapam and witnessed demonstrations of technologies developed through IIT-H’s research and innovation ecosystem, including solutions for rural connectivity, satellite communications and next-generation wireless networks.

A key attraction was the Koala Tag, a compact communication device designed to connect through terrestrial mobile towers and satellites. The technology aims to extend connectivity to remote and underserved areas, allowing fishermen offshore and defence personnel in border regions to send messages, share their locations and seek emergency assistance using their mobile phones.

The startup also demonstrated indigenous 5G networks deployed in rural India to provide high-speed connectivity to households, gram panchayats, and schools in underserved villages.

Another highlight was OTFDM, an emerging pre-6G waveform developed by IIT-H researchers and WiSig Networks as part of efforts to develop indigenous technologies for global communication standards. The technologies were demonstrated by Sakshama Ghoslya, principal engineer at WiSig Networks and an MTech alumnus of IIT-H.