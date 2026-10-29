Justice League | Former MLA Stephenson challenges inclusion of property in prohibited list

Former nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson has moved the Telangana High Court challenging the inclusion of his 1,936 sq yd property at Bhoiguda in the prohibited list under a government order constituting a committee to probe alleged irregularities in land transactions. Stephenson has challenged GO Ms No 134, issued on September 23, 2026, and sought its suspension, alleging that it lacks legal backing and is being used to target opposition leaders through politically motivated inquiries. A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao heard the matter on Wednesday and directed the Registry to place the petition before a single judge for hearing.
Married daughter eligible for compassionate job
The Telangana High Court has directed TSSPDCL to appoint Kumbham Jyothi, daughter of a deceased employee, on compassionate grounds, ruling that her claim could not be rejected solely because she was married. Justice EV Venugopal allowed Jyothi’s petition challenging the rejection of her application. Her father,K Ramakrishna Reddy, an assistant lineman, died in service on June 4, 2014. Jyothi had sought the job, stating that no earning member was available to support the family.
Thirty-five junior lecturers ordered back in service
The Telangana High Court has suspended orders cancelling the appointments of 35 junior lecturers and directed their immediate reinstatement, ruling that allegations of fake PG certificates required a proper inquiry before termination. Justice K Sarath passed interim orders on a batch of 35 petitions challenging the Directorate of Intermediate Education’s October 1, 2026, proceedings cancelling their appointments, which had been regularised on May 3, 2023. The lecturers were initially appointed on contract and later regularised.
Society, Centre face contempt plea over teacher appointment
The Telangana High Court has directed the Defence Laboratories Educational Society, Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, and the Union government to explain their failure to comply with a 2024 order concerning the appointment of a Primary School Teacher. A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Laxminarayana Alishetty directed both respondents to file affidavits within two weeks, explaining the non-compliance and detailing the steps taken to implement the order. The directions came on a contempt petition filed by Mahesh Tula, who alleged wilful disobedience of an order dated September 4, 2024, passed in a writ appeal.