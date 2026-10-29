Justice League | Former MLA Stephenson challenges inclusion of property in prohibited list

Former nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson has moved the Telangana High Court challenging the inclusion of his 1,936 sq yd property at Bhoiguda in the prohibited list under a government order constituting a committee to probe alleged irregularities in land transactions. Stephenson has challenged GO Ms No 134, issued on September 23, 2026, and sought its suspension, alleging that it lacks legal backing and is being used to target opposition leaders through politically motivated inquiries. A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao heard the matter on Wednesday and directed the Registry to place the petition before a single judge for hearing.

Married daughter eligible for compassionate job

The Telangana High Court has directed TSSPDCL to appoint Kumbham Jyothi, daughter of a deceased employee, on compassionate grounds, ruling that her claim could not be rejected solely because she was married. Justice EV Venugopal allowed Jyothi’s petition challenging the rejection of her application. Her father,K Ramakrishna Reddy, an assistant lineman, died in service on June 4, 2014. Jyothi had sought the job, stating that no earning member was available to support the family.