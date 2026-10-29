Officials fix boundaries inside BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farm

SIDDIPET: Officials conducting a state-wide land re-survey entered former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli on Wednesday and fixed the boundaries between the village and neighbouring Shivaru Venkatapur in Markook mandal of Siddipet district.

The survey staff initially faced resistance from security personnel, who blocked their entry and argued with the officials. The issue was brought to KCR’s attention through the intervention of the Venkatapur sarpanch. KCR then instructed his security personnel to allow the officials to carry out the survey without obstructing their work. The staff then entered the farmhouse and conducted the survey, while KCR watched them at work and inspected the crops on his property.

The boundary-fixing exercise has been under way for the past three days following a notification covering Erravalli and Shivaru Venkatapur villages. However, the survey to establish the exact extent of land owned by KCR and his relatives within the farmhouse premises is yet to begin.

Sudarshan Rathod, Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records, said officials would survey individual landholdings and mark their boundaries after completing the demarcation of the two villages. The exercise would focus on identifying the extent of land held by each farmer, irrespective of their identity or status, he said.

Officials also hope to establish the location of 45 acres of government land in survey number 325 in Erravalli, which was reported to be missing.