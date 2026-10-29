Telangana: BC Commission defers Mudiraj caste shift request

HYDERABAD: The BC Commission on Wednesday deferred the Mudiraj community’s demand to change their caste from the BC-D group to the BC-A category, stating that a decision on shifting the community could be taken only after studying the status of the 57 castes in Group-A and the 34 castes in Group-D that would be affected by such a change.

The Commission said it has already requested the government to furnish information on the respective castes collected through the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political, and Caste survey.

Furthermore, caste-wise details of state government employees and information regarding the representation of the respective castes in educational institutions and local bodies are yet to be received by the Commission from the departments concerned.

The Commission needs to examine this information as well. Similarly, it was decided to examine the representations submitted by the Sagara-Uppara community seeking a shift from BC-D to Group-A after receiving comprehensive information.

The meeting of the state BC Commission was organised here under the chairmanship of BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan. Commission members Rapolu Jayaprakash,

Tirumalagiri Surender, Dr Balalakshmi Rangu, and Member-Secretary B Bala Maya Devi also attended the meeting.