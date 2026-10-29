Telangana Government to lead all-party delegation to press Delhi for drought aid

HYDERABAD: Seeking the cooperation of all political parties to tackle the El Nino-induced drought, the state government on Wednesday said it would lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to seek financial assistance from the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, addressing an all-party meeting convened to discuss the drought conditions, said the state government would consider all suggestions from the Opposition.

Vikramarka confirmed that the state government has already submitted a report to the Centre on the prevailing situation and was preparing an action plan based on the availability of water in reservoirs. Steps were being taken to ensure adequate drinking water supply, he added.

Appealing to political parties to work together without politicising the crisis, Vikramarka recalled how parties had cooperated during the Covid-19 pandemic and called for a similar approach to tackle the drought.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government would adopt a constructive approach to address the situation and protect farmers’ interests.

However, BRS leaders B Vinod Kumar, L Ramana and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy criticised the government for convening the meeting without Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s participation.

They recalled that the government had reported crop damage across 24.30 lakh acres but had not clarified the relief measures proposed or explained why a crop holiday had been declared for the Rabi season.

The BRS leaders demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre from the Union and state governments. They also questioned the utilisation of disaster funds and said that the drought was the result of the government’s failure rather than El Nino.