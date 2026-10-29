Telangana: Lobbying begins in Congress for SUDA top post

KARIMNAGAR: The competition for the Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) chairmanship has intensified in the ruling Congress with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar reportedly stepping up efforts to secure the nominated post for their respective supporters.

The tenure of the incumbent chairman of this urban planning agency in Karimnagar district ended around two months ago.

The race for this coveted post has now gained momentum as several leaders are lobbying the senior party members, including ministers, to secure the coveted position and the prominent figures aspiring for the post include former SUDA chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy, V Narender Reddy, T Srinivas Goud, Vaidyula Anjan Kumar and K Padmakar Reddy.

The contest has assumed political significance as both Sridhar and Prabhakar are seeking to strengthen their influence in Karimnagar. Sridhar represents the Manthani Assembly constituency, while Prabhakar represents Husnabad.

Though neither represents Karimnagar, both are reportedly keen to consolidate their political base in the region.