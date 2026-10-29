Telangana: Senior officers Jayesh Ranjan, Navin Mittal transferred in IAS reshuffle

HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officers Jayesh Ranjan and Navin Mittal were transferred in a bureaucratic reshuffle ordered by the state government on Wednesday. Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (HMDA limits), has been posted as Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology department, and given full additional charge as Director General of EPTRI.

Ranjan, who has about 11 months of service left, was reportedly planning to seek voluntary retirement.

Mittal, who was heading the Energy department as Special Chief Secretary, has been posted as Special Chief Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, and Rural Sanitation-related departments. The move comes after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Energy Department and warned of action against officials.

Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings, has been posted to the Energy Department. The government also reappointed M Dana Kishore as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor after his superannuation on October 31, 2026.