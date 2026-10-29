TPCC seeks deadline extension for graduates voter enrolment

HYDERABAD: TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman Pulipati Rajesh Kumar and SIR state coordinator Gampa Venugopal have sought extension of the deadline for graduates voter enrolment by four weeks. They also appealed for removal of mandatory gazetted officer attestation for degree certificates.
In a representation to state Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy, Rajesh Kumar said that several eligible graduates may be unable to register within the stipulated deadline due to lack of awareness, difficulties in obtaining the required documents, and procedural hurdles in the verification process. He also urged the Election Commission to conduct extensive voter awareness campaigns across educational institutions, private technology parks, and rural areas to ensure more registration.
The TPCC further pointed out that the mandatory requirement of gazetted officer attestation on copies of degree certificates issued by recognised universities within Telangana is causing considerable inconvenience to applicants. They sought verification of degree certificates be taken up along with Form-18 through the online system.
They urged the authorities to take appropriate steps to remove unnecessary procedural difficulties and increase voter participation. Referring to media reports, they sought clarity on the removal of approximately five lakh voters from the electoral rolls through Form 7. They sought clarification on whether these Form 7 applications were AI-generated or physically submitted.
They also requested that the details of the Form 7 applications be provided and that the removal of the approximately five lakh voters be thoroughly reviewed to ensure transparency and accuracy in the electoral rolls. The duo demanded that every eligible graduate must have a fair opportunity to register as a voter. They urged the Chief Electoral Officer to consider these requests favourably and take appropriate action before the November 6 deadline. They stated that simplifying the enrolment process and ensuring transparency in electoral roll management are essential to strengthening democratic participation.