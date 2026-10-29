TPCC seeks deadline extension for graduates voter enrolment

HYDERABAD: TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman Pulipati Rajesh Kumar and SIR state coordinator Gampa Venugopal have sought extension of the deadline for graduates voter enrolment by four weeks. They also appealed for removal of mandatory gazetted officer attestation for degree certificates.

In a representation to state Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy, Rajesh Kumar said that several eligible graduates may be unable to register within the stipulated deadline due to lack of awareness, difficulties in obtaining the required documents, and procedural hurdles in the verification process. He also urged the Election Commission to conduct extensive voter awareness campaigns across educational institutions, private technology parks, and rural areas to ensure more registration.

The TPCC further pointed out that the mandatory requirement of gazetted officer attestation on copies of degree certificates issued by recognised universities within Telangana is causing considerable inconvenience to applicants. They sought verification of degree certificates be taken up along with Form-18 through the online system.