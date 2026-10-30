BJP’s MLC setbacks show growing dissatisfaction with Modi govt, says TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Responding to the “Guess how many seats Congress won?” jibe by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on MLC elections, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said that the PM rarely addresses the media but relies on social media posts to target the Congress.

He said that the BJP suffered setbacks in segments considered its traditional strongholds, including Nagpur, which he described as an “important RSS headquarters”.

“Did we not deliver a political blow to the BJP in the RSS stronghold through ballot-based elections? Did voters in Varanasi not favour the INDIA bloc over Modi? An MLC candidate lost in the constituency represented by Modi as an MP,” he said.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, the TPCC chief also referred to the INDIA bloc’s victory in the constituency represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “The BJP also failed to retain the seat associated with its national president, Nitin Nabin. It suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf,” he said.

Questioning the BJP’s criticism of the Congress over its performance in the Karnataka MLC election, he asked the party to explain its performance in Varanasi and Nagpur. He described the alleged setback in Varanasi as evidence of Modi’s failure and said that dissatisfaction with the PM was growing among young voters.

‘Disciplinary panel will look into Anirudh’s remarks’

On the controversy created by the remarks of Jadcherla Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy, who threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike over the delays in releasing funds for development works in his Assembly constituency, Mahesh said that the party’s disciplinary committee will look into the matter and take an appropriate decision.