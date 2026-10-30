BRS leader Harish Rao sees conspiracy to demolish Mallannasagar

SIDDIPET: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that the Revanth Reddy government was conspiring to demolish the Mallannasagar project.
Accusing the Congress dispensation of violating rules that prohibit any explosions within 400 metres of irrigation projects, he claimed that “the dam was damaged because the government itself carried out heavy explosions within 100 metres of the dam to divert water to Hyderabad”.
After being informed about the explosions, the former irrigation minister visited the project. Speaking to the media, he said that after enquiring with the officials of the police, revenue and irrigation departments, he found that no permissions had been obtained from any of these three departments to carry out the explosions.
“The government is conducting explosions near the project to construct a pump house pipeline without any permissions, solely to divert water for the Musi river beautification in Hyderabad. As a result, houses in Thipparam village near the project are developing cracks,” he said, adding that village sarpanch Bhadrappa had also filed a police complaint a month ago.
He demanded that the explosions be halted immediately, action taken against the officials and criminal cases filed against the contractor who is carrying out the explosions.
Alleging that Revanth Reddy has been opposing the Kaleshwaram project from the beginning, he said that there is a suspicion among the public that explosions might have also caused the collapse of two pillars at Medigadda.
Harish also criticised the district collector and Gajwel RDO over the acquisition of 60 acres for the pipeline construction, alleging that they threatened and intimidated farmers to part with their lands.
He demanded that as per the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, equal compensation must be given to both pattadar and assigned landowners, and three times the value of the land should be paid to farmers based on the increased registration rates.