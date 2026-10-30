Congress MLA Surekha expresses her ‘regret’, withdraws remarks against KTR

The legislator from the Warangal East segment further clarified that she had no intention of hurting Rama Rao or his family members or damaging their reputation. She said that if her remarks have caused distress to Rama Rao and his family, she was expressing her regrets and withdrawing those remarks.

Surekha’s latest comments come a day ahead of the court hearing on the defamation case filed by Rama Rao against her.

Her X post has also sparked the speculation that Surekha was hinting that her supporters should be ready for the future course of action. It may be mentioned here that she was recently dropped from the state Cabinet after a controversy erupted over the remarks her daughter Sushmita made against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.