Justice league | Court seeks list of postal staff awaiting regularisation benefits

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday adjourned two contempt petitions filed by V Ravi Krishna and 382 other postal Office Assistants over non-implementation of its order granting retrospective regularisation and consequential benefits. A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Pulla Karthik posted the matter to November 3, directing the petitioners to submit a list of employees whose cases remain pending. The employees had secured a favourable order from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, on April 15, 2015. The High Court dismissed the Union government’s challenge on February 27, 2023, and the Supreme Court dismissed its special leave petition on February 5, 2024. The petitioners said some employees had died and others had retired while awaiting benefits. However, they acknowledged that most cases had been settled, with only a few remaining pending. The Additional Solicitor General said his instructions indicated that all cases before the Tribunal had been complied with. He assured the court that the remaining cases would be resolved upon submission of the details.
Housing Board ordered to register flat sale deeds within 10 days
The Telangana High Court has directed the Telangana State Housing Board (TSHB) to register sale deeds for flat purchasers within 10 days, without insisting on adjustments or demanding penal interest. The dispute over interest and its adjustment against the sale consideration will be decided later. A bench of Justice B Vijaysen Reddy and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar issued the interim direction while hearing the Housing Board’s challenge to a June 19, 2025, order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). The Special Government Pleader said the Board was willing to execute the deeds if purchasers paid the full sale consideration of Rs 47.85 lakh per flat. The purchasers’ counsel argued that, under the Supreme Court’s clarification dated May 8, 2023, interest payable by the Board at 6%, amounting to Rs 16,66,946, should be adjusted against the sale consideration. After adjustment, the purchasers would be entitled to receive about Rs 4,61,946 from the Board. The High Court noted that the Board had repeatedly undertaken before the NCDRC to comply with its order, with its standing counsel’s assurance recorded on May 24, 2026. The court directed registration within 10 days. The matter was adjourned to November 18, 2026.