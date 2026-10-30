Justice league | Court seeks list of postal staff awaiting regularisation benefits

Housing Board ordered to register flat sale deeds within 10 days

The Telangana High Court has directed the Telangana State Housing Board (TSHB) to register sale deeds for flat purchasers within 10 days, without insisting on adjustments or demanding penal interest. The dispute over interest and its adjustment against the sale consideration will be decided later. A bench of Justice B Vijaysen Reddy and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar issued the interim direction while hearing the Housing Board’s challenge to a June 19, 2025, order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). The Special Government Pleader said the Board was willing to execute the deeds if purchasers paid the full sale consideration of Rs 47.85 lakh per flat. The purchasers’ counsel argued that, under the Supreme Court’s clarification dated May 8, 2023, interest payable by the Board at 6%, amounting to Rs 16,66,946, should be adjusted against the sale consideration. After adjustment, the purchasers would be entitled to receive about Rs 4,61,946 from the Board. The High Court noted that the Board had repeatedly undertaken before the NCDRC to comply with its order, with its standing counsel’s assurance recorded on May 24, 2026. The court directed registration within 10 days. The matter was adjourned to November 18, 2026.