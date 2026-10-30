Musi project: KTR questions public hearing sans people

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday found fault with the officials for conducting a public hearing on Musi rejuvenation project allegedly without the participation of the people.
Speaking to reporters here, the former minister said that the “public hearing without people, public hearing by muting people and their voices was unfair”.
“What kind of public hearing is this? What kind of charade is this? I would like to ask Mr Rahul Gandhi,” he said.
“When crops are withering away for want of irrigation water, why is the government hurriedly taking up the beautification of Musi with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore?” he asked.
Demanding that the government stop enacting dramas in the name of Musi project, Rama Rao also found fault with the government for its inept handling of the drought situation.
“There was no drought in Andhra Pradesh like in Telangana though the rainfall was less in that state. I appreciate Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for lifting water from river, when the state received sparse rains,” he said.
The Sircilla MLA alleged that the drought in Telangana was not due to El Nino and it was due to the failures of the Congress government.
He alleged that the Congress government announced holidays for crops, power, PRC and retirement benefits of employees. “The people of the state will now declare a holiday for the Congress government,” he said.
Rama Rao also objected to the government organising the Global Summit when the state was reeling under drought and facing power outages. The government is wasting money for the sake of publicity, he alleged.
He demanded that the state government release a white paper on the chief minister’s foreign tours, announced MoUs, the investments the state received and the new employment opportunities created in the last three years.