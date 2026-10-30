Musi project: KTR questions public hearing sans people

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday found fault with the officials for conducting a public hearing on Musi rejuvenation project allegedly without the participation of the people.

Speaking to reporters here, the former minister said that the “public hearing without people, public hearing by muting people and their voices was unfair”.

“What kind of public hearing is this? What kind of charade is this? I would like to ask Mr Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“When crops are withering away for want of irrigation water, why is the government hurriedly taking up the beautification of Musi with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore?” he asked.

Demanding that the government stop enacting dramas in the name of Musi project, Rama Rao also found fault with the government for its inept handling of the drought situation.