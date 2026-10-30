New fire safety rules for data centres from November 6

HYDERABAD: Data centres are classified as business occupancies, but their fire risks differ from conventional buildings due to continuously energised equipment, UPS systems, batteries, combustible cable insulation and fuel storage. The Fire department’s new guidelines, issued on Wednesday, seek to address these hazards.

The guidelines prescribe special fire and life safety norms for data centres across the state, limiting basements to two levels. They will apply to applications for provisional Fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) submitted on or after November 6.

An official said some companies were suspected of planning data centres under mixed-occupancy arrangements.

Data centres house servers, storage systems, networking equipment and associated infrastructure to process, store and transmit electronic data. Operating round the clock, they rely on uninterrupted power, cooling and communication systems, supported by transformers, UPS systems, batteries, generators and extensive cable networks.

Until now, fire safety requirements were assessed under norms for general business occupancy buildings. However, applicants had represented that some requirements were impractical given the specialised design and operational needs of data centres.

The new circular prescribes specific requirements for processing provisional Fire NOC applications. Basements may be used for purposes other than parking only in accordance with specific government orders.