Telangana mandates special classes to boost SSC results

HYDERABAD: With the March 2027 SSC examinations approaching, Telangana government schools are gearing up for a more structured preparation routine, with daily special classes, regular tests and individual mentoring aimed at helping students strengthen their performance.
The Telangana School Education Department has issued a comprehensive action plan directing schools to complete the syllabus on time, identify learning gaps and provide targeted academic support based on students’ performance.
Director of School Education E Naveen Nicolas issued the proceedings, outlining measures to strengthen classroom instruction, support academically weaker students and monitor progress.
According to the plan, schools must complete the syllabus by January 10, 2027, in line with the academic calendar. Special classes must be conducted in the morning or evening from November, with timetables specifying the subjects to be covered in each session. Each class should include a 20-minute explanation of key concepts, followed by 40 minutes of guided practice. Teachers must focus on key concepts and questions aligned with academic standards, encourage independent learning and ensure regular workbook practice.
The department has also prescribed a three-day instructional cycle during regular classes. Teachers must explain a lesson on the first day, conduct an assessment based on academic standards on the second, and analyse the results and provide individual feedback on the third. Previous years’ question papers must be analysed and mapped to academic standards to familiarise students with examination patterns.
Teachers have been asked to assess students’ learning levels early and tailor practice accordingly. Students struggling with mathematics should receive support in graphs and geometrical constructions, while science preparation should emphasise diagrams and experiments. Social studies classes should focus on map-pointing and comprehension, while language lessons should cover comprehension passages and discourses, a senior School Education Department official said.
Students performing at an average level should receive additional practice to strengthen conceptual understanding, while those above average should be given more challenging questions. Schools have also been advised to use SSC preparation videos available on the T-SAT YouTube channel.
Teachers must mentor students individually, encourage regular study habits, update parents on academic progress and maintain records of the support provided. Parent-teacher meetings should review performance and stress the importance of regular attendance. Schools must also coordinate with hostel wardens to monitor students living in hostels. Motivational sessions and counselling have been recommended to help students manage examination stress and build confidence, the official added.
Meanwhile, pre-final examinations will be held in February-March 2027, with the timetable to be released in February. Schools must analyse students’ performance after the internal examinations and provide individual feedback to help them prepare for the SSC public examinations.