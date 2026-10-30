Telangana mandates special classes to boost SSC results

HYDERABAD: With the March 2027 SSC examinations approaching, Telangana government schools are gearing up for a more structured preparation routine, with daily special classes, regular tests and individual mentoring aimed at helping students strengthen their performance.

The Telangana School Education Department has issued a comprehensive action plan directing schools to complete the syllabus on time, identify learning gaps and provide targeted academic support based on students’ performance.

Director of School Education E Naveen Nicolas issued the proceedings, outlining measures to strengthen classroom instruction, support academically weaker students and monitor progress.

According to the plan, schools must complete the syllabus by January 10, 2027, in line with the academic calendar. Special classes must be conducted in the morning or evening from November, with timetables specifying the subjects to be covered in each session. Each class should include a 20-minute explanation of key concepts, followed by 40 minutes of guided practice. Teachers must focus on key concepts and questions aligned with academic standards, encourage independent learning and ensure regular workbook practice.