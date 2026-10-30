Utilise SC, ST Sub-Plan funds effectively to accelerate development: Deputy CM

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday directed officials to ensure the effective utilisation of SC/ST Sub-Plan funds to accelerate the economic and social development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He emphasised the need to maximise the benefits of government welfare schemes for these communities and to expedite fund utilisation to improve their living standards.

The deputy chief minister held a review meeting on the utilisation of SC/ST Sub-Plan funds by the Agriculture, Energy, Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Municipal Administration departments. Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman also attended the meeting.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, examined expenditure incurred during the first two quarters of the current financial year, the implementation of welfare schemes and the benefits extended to beneficiaries. He reviewed schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, distribution of subsidised seeds and agricultural mechanisation.

Directing the officials to prepare proposals for special schemes wherever necessary to extend greater benefits to eligible SC farmers, he suggested that the Agriculture and other departments verify beneficiary details at the field-level. “Comprehensive lists containing the names of beneficiaries, villages, social categories and assistance provided under schemes should be prepared,” he said.