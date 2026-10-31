BRS fought Miyapur land case for 8 years: Former Telangana Minister Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the previous BRS government had fought the legal battle for nearly eight years to safeguard the 550 acres at Miyapur, former minister T Harish Rao on Friday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of taking credit for the Supreme Court verdict. He also questioned the Congress government’s decision to monetise the land, which he said was worth around Rs 60,000 crore.

In a statement, Harish Rao said Revanth had contradicted the Supreme Court’s records during his media briefing in Delhi by claiming that the previous BRS government had failed to defend the state’s interests in the case.

Harish Rao said the matter had reached the Supreme Court through an SLP in 2003 and was converted into a civil appeal in 2013. The Congress was in power during those years but had taken no steps to protect the land, he alleged.

After the formation of Telangana, then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided that the valuable property in the heart of Hyderabad should remain with the government. In 2015, the BRS government engaged senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan to represent the state, Harish Rao said.