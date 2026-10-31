IIIT-Hyderabad flies high with intuitive drones

HYDERABAD: What happens when robots begin to understand instructions like humans do, identify objects and carry out tasks without being given exact coordinates? What if they could also detect obstacles such as glass walls that their cameras fail to recognise?

These possibilities are taking shape at the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), whose researchers presented a range of innovations at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) 2026 in Pittsburgh, the US.

The institute also scored big on the research front. It presented 10 research papers and one workshop paper, all of which were accepted — a 100% acceptance rate against the conference’s overall acceptance rate of less than 37%. Its researchers also took home the Best Paper Award at a workshop.

Consider AERMANI-VLM. Drones fitted with robotic arms can be useful for tasks that require objects to be located, picked up and moved. But getting them to understand what a person wants, rather than simply follow pre-fed coordinates, is a different challenge.

The framework enables these drones to interpret natural-language instructions and carry out such tasks. It also keeps the AI model’s decision-making separate from the drone’s physical movements, using a set of pre-approved actions to prevent unsafe or impractical commands.

Then there is the problem of glass. For a robot navigating a building or an unfamiliar space, a transparent wall can be a difficult obstacle to detect. GlassFormer addresses this by combining camera images with 60.5 GHz millimetre-wave radar. The system can identify glass surfaces even in poor lighting conditions. In tests, it recorded a detection score of 0.59, compared with 0.49 for a vision-only model.