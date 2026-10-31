Rain brings respite from months of off-season heat in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Several districts of Telangana received heavy rainfall on Friday evening, with Valigonda in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri recording the highest rainfall at 11.6 cm. Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri received 11.4 cm, followed by Narketpet in Nalgonda district (8.9 cm), Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (8.4 cm) and Bahadurpura (8.2 cm).

After months of soaring temperatures, Hyderabad witnessed a change in weather on Friday as dark cumulonimbus clouds blanketed the city, bringing heavy rain and respite from the heat. However, the downpour triggered waterlogging in several localities and traffic congestion, particularly in the IT corridor, where several stretches were affected. Although the city largely escaped the impact of Cyclone Arnab, it received heavy rainfall, with Bahadurpura recording 8.2 cm, followed by Serilingampally (7.1 cm), Keesara (6.7 cm) and Shaikpet (6.4 cm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) initially issued an orange alert for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts, warning of heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to continue until November 3. A yellow alert has been issued for all districts, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places on November 2 and 3.