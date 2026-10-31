Telangana CM seeks early nod for 3 high-speed rail corridors

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday requested Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to accord early approval to the modified alignments and station locations with regard to High Speed Rail, expedite the DPRs for the Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru corridors and sanction all three High-Speed Rail corridors at the earliest. He said that these projects will significantly contribute to the economic development of Telangana as well as the country.

The chief minister called on the Railway minister in New Delhi and submitted three separate representations on the various railway projects.

During the meeting, Revanth said that High Speed Rail services connecting Hyderabad with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai were crucial for the state to achieve its $3 trillion economy by 2047, as part of the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The chief minister informed the Railway minister that the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), in a letter in May this year, communicated the proposed alignments of these corridors, sought the state’s consent to the alignments and station locations and requested that the alignments, stations and depots be incorporated in the City Master Plans/Development Plans.

“I have personally reviewed the proposed alignments of the three corridors and suggested certain modifications to the alignments and to the locations of HSR stations and depots, so that the corridors serve the growth centres of the state and the right of way along the ORR is used efficiently. These modified alignments and station locations were approved by the Council of Ministers on July 17, 2026 and the same was communicated to the NHSRCL,” he said.