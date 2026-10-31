Telangana CM seeks early nod for 3 high-speed rail corridors

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday requested Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to accord early approval to the modified alignments and station locations with regard to High Speed Rail, expedite the DPRs for the Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru corridors and sanction all three High-Speed Rail corridors at the earliest. He said that these projects will significantly contribute to the economic development of Telangana as well as the country.
The chief minister called on the Railway minister in New Delhi and submitted three separate representations on the various railway projects.
During the meeting, Revanth said that High Speed Rail services connecting Hyderabad with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai were crucial for the state to achieve its $3 trillion economy by 2047, as part of the vision of Viksit Bharat.
The chief minister informed the Railway minister that the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), in a letter in May this year, communicated the proposed alignments of these corridors, sought the state’s consent to the alignments and station locations and requested that the alignments, stations and depots be incorporated in the City Master Plans/Development Plans.
“I have personally reviewed the proposed alignments of the three corridors and suggested certain modifications to the alignments and to the locations of HSR stations and depots, so that the corridors serve the growth centres of the state and the right of way along the ORR is used efficiently. These modified alignments and station locations were approved by the Council of Ministers on July 17, 2026 and the same was communicated to the NHSRCL,” he said.
He further said that all three corridors were planned to converge at a common Hyderabad HSR station at Shamshabad, adjoining the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The state government earmarked 400 acres at Shamshabad (Bahadurguda) for the HSR station, depot and Operations Control Centre (OCC) and notified 1,127.24 acres in Shamshabad mandal for an Integrated Mobility Hub, where the HSR corridors, Metro Rail, Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and the RGI airport will be integrated. The State government was ready to acquire land for the same, he said.
Establishment of coaching, freight maintenance depots
In another representation, the chief minister said that the South-Central Railway is planning to establish Mega Coaching and Freight Maintenance Depots to meet the growing infrastructure requirements for the maintenance of coaching and freight stock.
In this regard, the state government agreed to allot 409.01 acres of land at Anantharam village, abutting Mahbubabad, free of cost, for the establishment of the Mega Freight Maintenance Depot. The proposed Mega Freight Maintenance Depot at Mahbubabad will significantly facilitate strengthening the railway infrastructure in the region. Its establishment would enhance the operational efficiency and maintenance capacity of South-Central Railway and help in improving the overall logistics infrastructure, he said.
Further, the project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, promote ancillary industries and commercial activities, attract investments, and provide a significant impetus to the socio-economic development of Mahbubabad and its surrounding areas, Revanth said, urging the Railway minister to take necessary action for the early sanction and establishment of the Mega Freight Maintenance Depot at Mahbubabad.