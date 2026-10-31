Telangana: Govt hospitals to offer free MRI services

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to introduce MRI services under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in government hospitals to improve access to advanced diagnostic facilities. Mahbubnagar Government General Hospital (GGH) will be the first to implement the initiative as a pilot project.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, during a review meeting with senior health department officials at the TGMSIDC office on Friday, directed officials to prepare an action plan to extend the facility to all GGHs across the state within two years.

He stated that MRI scans would continue to be provided free of cost to patients at government hospitals under the PPP arrangement.

A senior health department official said the proposed model could reduce government expenditure by nearly 20% compared to the existing system. It would also address issues related to the procurement and maintenance of MRI machines and equipment breakdowns, helping ensure uninterrupted services.

At present, MRI facilities are available at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, NIMS, TIMS and MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad, besides MGM Hospital in Warangal, RIMS Adilabad and Bhupalpally GGH. Several district headquarters, including Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda, do not have the facility in government hospitals.

A team of doctors and health officials studied PPP-based MRI service models in other States, including Tamil Nadu, and submitted a report outlining their financial and operational benefits.

Rajanarsimha directed officials to ensure that agreements with private partners clearly guarantee free scans for patients referred by government doctors. He also stressed the need to maintain service quality, ensure timely equipment maintenance and avoid delays in issuing scan reports.