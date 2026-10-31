Telangana: Infosys Pocharam campus expands by 11 lakh sq ft, 10K seats

HYDERABAD: Infosys has expanded its Pocharam development centre with a new 11 lakh sq ft software development block, adding 10,000 seats to the campus. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the block on Friday.

The centre serves global clients in banking, financial services and insurance, retail, life sciences and manufacturing. The expansion would add to the company’s work in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering and digital services.

Describing the expansion as a significant milestone for Telangana’s IT sector, Sridhar Babu said it reflected the confidence of global companies in Hyderabad as a technology and innovation destination. He also appreciated the new facility’s focus on sustainability. The building incorporates features such as radiant cooling, smart lighting, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling and natural lighting, he said.

The campus, spread across nearly 450 acres, has attracted investments of more than Rs 3,200 crore so far, the minister said. The new facility would not only expand the company’s infrastructure but also create opportunities for Telangana’s youth and strengthen the state’s participation in the global digital economy, he added.

Sridhar Babu pointed out that Infosys had been operating in Hyderabad since 2001, with its Gachibowli and Pocharam campuses contributing to employment generation, IT exports, investments, skill development and innovation.

He attributed Hyderabad’s growing appeal among international investors to its skilled workforce, reputed educational institutions, infrastructure and innovation ecosystem. AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, engineering services and emerging digital technologies would play a key role in the next phase of Hyderabad’s IT sector growth, Sridhar Babu said. These technologies would support evolving requirements across banking and financial services, retail, life sciences and manufacturing.

He stressed the need to strengthen collaboration between industries, universities and young entrepreneurs, while giving priority to skill development and industry-academia partnerships.