Telangana launches 5-year scientific development plan for panchayats

HYDERABAD: The Panchayat Raj department has decided to introduce a systematic, convergent and scientific planning process called the Gram Panchayat Samagra Abhivruddhi Pranalika (GPSAP) to be adopted by all gram panchayats in the state.

According to an order issued by the department on Friday, village-wise development plans will be prepared for the next five years. the department claimed that this is the first such initiative undertaken in the country.

As per the directions of Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, the department notified the Telangana Gram Panchayat Samagra Abhivruddhi Pranalika (GPSAP) Rules, 2026. The Panchayat Secretary will be responsible for the preparation of the GPSAP and the maintenance of the connected records of the Gram Panchayat and shall computerise all such records; and update them on a monthly basis, on the portal.

The GPSAP shall have three parts: Part-1 to capture the basic information of the Gram Panchayat and existing status of works and implementation of all schemes of both the Union and state governments; Part-2 shall contain the Integrated Perspective Development Plan for a period of three to five years starting from the current financial year.

While preparing the Integrated Perspective Development Plan, a financial outlay of 125 per cent of the previous year’s finances and the expected finances of the current year shall be taken into consideration and Part-3 shall contain the annual action plan for the current financial year and capture its progress on a monthly basis.