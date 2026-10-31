Telangana: Suspense grows as officials maintain silence over Erravalli land survey

SIDDIPET: With officials maintaining secrecy regarding the survey of lands around BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli, suspense continues over whether notices will be issued to the former chief minister.

None of the Revenue, Survey and Land Records officials, who initiated the survey process as directed by the Revanth Reddy government, are willing to disclose if there is any possibility of issuing notices to the BRS supremo.

In fact, they are not ready to open up on any matter related to the Erravalli land survey. Some officials are not even entertaining phone calls from the mediapersons and keeping the entire affair highly confidential.

It may be mentioned here that the officials have already brought to the chief minister’s notice that the survey conducted in Survey No 325 of the village showed 45 acres less than the land that should actually be there as per records.

After having conducted a survey and fixed boundaries in Erravalli and the neighbouring Venkatapur over the last four days, officials have now decided to survey lands survey-number-wise within the limits of these two villages.