Telangana: Suspense grows as officials maintain silence over Erravalli land survey

SIDDIPET: With officials maintaining secrecy regarding the survey of lands around BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli, suspense continues over whether notices will be issued to the former chief minister.
None of the Revenue, Survey and Land Records officials, who initiated the survey process as directed by the Revanth Reddy government, are willing to disclose if there is any possibility of issuing notices to the BRS supremo.
In fact, they are not ready to open up on any matter related to the Erravalli land survey. Some officials are not even entertaining phone calls from the mediapersons and keeping the entire affair highly confidential.
It may be mentioned here that the officials have already brought to the chief minister’s notice that the survey conducted in Survey No 325 of the village showed 45 acres less than the land that should actually be there as per records.
After having conducted a survey and fixed boundaries in Erravalli and the neighbouring Venkatapur over the last four days, officials have now decided to survey lands survey-number-wise within the limits of these two villages.
Accordingly, two days ago, officials informed villagers via WhatsApp groups that lands falling under Survey Nos 100 to 119 in Erravalli would be surveyed, asking landowners to be available with their Aadhaar cards and pattadar passbooks.
It is reliably learnt that the higher authorities have instructed the officials to first survey lands related to government assets, such as government land, gramakantam land, shikam (tank bed) lands of lakes and ponds, and roads within the limits of Erravalli and Venkatapur.
An official involved in the survey informed TNIE that once the survey of government lands is completed, it may be possible to locate the missing 45 acres of land from Survey No 325. The officials also stated that patta lands will only be surveyed after the survey of government lands is concluded.
Political leaders as well as the general public are now keen to know if KCR had actually encroached upon government lands or if the accusations are part of a deliberate campaign.