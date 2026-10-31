TGPSC AEE exam dates unchanged

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday declined to postpone the TGPSC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE-Civil) examinations scheduled for November 6 and 7, but directed the Commission to consider representations from candidates facing a clash with the SSC Junior Engineer examinations.

Justice K Sarath passed the order on a petition by U Satish and six others seeking a week’s postponement, as the SSC-JE examinations are scheduled from November 2 to 6.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that candidates allotted examination centres in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nanded would find it difficult to return within 24 hours to take the TGPSC examination. Opposing the plea, senior counsel PS Rajasekhar, appearing for the TGPSC, said the schedules had been prepared after considering all relevant factors.