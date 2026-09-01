1,000 days of success with people’s blessings: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress government had completed 1,000 days in office only with the blessings of the people, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said the milestone reflected the support extended by people to its “Praja Palana”.
In a statement marking the occasion, Mahesh Goud greeted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, elected representatives and Congress workers. He said the government had made education and healthcare key priorities as part of its 1,000-day celebrations.
He said farmers’ welfare remained at the centre of the government’s policies, citing the waiver of crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for 25 lakh farmers, the increase in Rythu Bharosa assistance to Rs 12,000 per acre, paddy procurement and bonuses for fine-quality paddy.
Rs 1.75L cr spent on agriculture
The government had spent Rs 1.75 lakh crore on agriculture, he claimed. Of this, more than Rs 20,000 crore was spent on farm loan waivers benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers, while Rs 36,000 crore was disbursed under Rythu Bharosa. Another Rs 30,000 crore was spent on free agricultural power, nearly Rs 4,000 crore on the fine-paddy bonus and Rs 3,500 crore on Rythu Bima, he said.
Mahesh Goud said welfare measures had also been extended to poor and middle-class families. Under Gruha Jyothi, households were being provided up to 200 units of free power, while LPG cylinders were being supplied for Rs 500. As many as 16.32 lakh new ration cards had been issued, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 3.43 crore through 1.06 crore food security cards, he said.
On employment, the TPCC chief said more than 70,000 government appointments had been made. The Young India Skills University had been established to promote skill development, while ITIs were being converted into Advanced Technology Centres.
He said breakfast had been introduced in schools and colleges and work had begun on 100 Young India Integrated Residential Schools.
On social justice, Mahesh Goud said the caste census among Backward Classes had strengthened the government’s efforts in the sector and 42% reservation had been provided to BCs in local bodies. He described the completion of SC categorisation as a “revolutionary step”.
He said farmers, women, agricultural labourers and weaker sections remained the focus of government policies and that the decisions taken in Telangana were in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision of social justice.
Mahesh Goud said completing 1,000 days of Praja Palana was a milestone and expressed confidence that the government would continue working to fulfil the aspirations of the people.
CONG’S ‘PRAJA PALANA’ FULFILLED PEOPLE’S ASPIRATIONS: PONGULETI
Mahbubabad: Asserting that the Congress’ “Praja Palana” has completed 1,000 days in office with the blessings of the people, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that the present government has been prioritising people’s agenda and trying to fulfil their aspirations. “People are expressing delight over the way this government has been implementing welfare schemes across the state.
This ‘praja palana’ will continue in future as well,” he said. The minister was addressing a public meeting after he, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, inaugurated a municipality building complex and a 33/11 kV substation in Kesamudram and laid the foundation stone for the construction of MRO office buildings of Inguruthy, Seerole and Danthalapally in Mahbubabad district. Srinivasa Reddy and Seethakka, along with MP Vem Narender Reddy and P Balaram Naik, handed over 1,400 acres of pattadar passbooks to 780 farmers under the Bhu-Aadhaar in Narayanapuram village of the Kesamudram mandal.