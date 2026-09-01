1,000 days of success with people’s blessings: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress government had completed 1,000 days in office only with the blessings of the people, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said the milestone reflected the support extended by people to its “Praja Palana”.

In a statement marking the occasion, Mahesh Goud greeted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, elected representatives and Congress workers. He said the government had made education and healthcare key priorities as part of its 1,000-day celebrations.

He said farmers’ welfare remained at the centre of the government’s policies, citing the waiver of crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for 25 lakh farmers, the increase in Rythu Bharosa assistance to Rs 12,000 per acre, paddy procurement and bonuses for fine-quality paddy.

Rs 1.75L cr spent on agriculture

The government had spent Rs 1.75 lakh crore on agriculture, he claimed. Of this, more than Rs 20,000 crore was spent on farm loan waivers benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers, while Rs 36,000 crore was disbursed under Rythu Bharosa. Another Rs 30,000 crore was spent on free agricultural power, nearly Rs 4,000 crore on the fine-paddy bonus and Rs 3,500 crore on Rythu Bima, he said.

Mahesh Goud said welfare measures had also been extended to poor and middle-class families. Under Gruha Jyothi, households were being provided up to 200 units of free power, while LPG cylinders were being supplied for Rs 500. As many as 16.32 lakh new ration cards had been issued, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 3.43 crore through 1.06 crore food security cards, he said.

On employment, the TPCC chief said more than 70,000 government appointments had been made. The Young India Skills University had been established to promote skill development, while ITIs were being converted into Advanced Technology Centres.