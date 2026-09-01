Ammunition allegedly steal by unidentified people from Secunderabad Cantonment

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons allegedly stole ammunition from the Madras Regiment within the highly secured Secunderabad Cantonment area on Sunday.

Officials said that four assault rifles (AK-203) along with four magazines, one INSAS 1B1 rifle along with three magazines, six 9mm pistols along with 12 magazines, one civil 6.35 bore pistol along with one magazine, and other magazines were missing from the regiment.

The theft came to light on August 31 evening when Army officials opened the kote and battalion magazine (ammunition storage) and found the door locks broken. On verification, the locks of boxes and premises where ammunition was stored were also found broken.

The weapons were last accounted for on August 30. The circumstances and exact time of their disappearance are yet to be ascertained.

After inspecting the area, defence personnel lodged a complaint with the Bollaram police station, which falls under the Malkajgiri commissionerate.

Officials suspect the offence was committed by more than one person, as the quantity of missing ammunition was huge.

A source said the theft was suspected to be carried out by an insider, as outsiders were not allowed inside the base. "We are verifying in all angles," the source added.

The Bollaram police have registered a case under BNS Sections 331(4) (house-breaking) and 305 (theft in a building used for custody of property). The Bollaram police and Army personnel are probing the case.